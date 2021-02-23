Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] moved down -19.85: Why It’s Important

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] loss -19.85% or -1.34 points to close at $5.41 with a heavy trading volume of 24880583 shares. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Acquires 9.96% Equity Interest in NTN Buzztime.

Considers Assets of NTN Undervalued by Proposed Transactions and Intends Not to Vote its Shares at Upcoming Special Meeting on March 15, 2021.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that as of January 29, 2021, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 295,000 shares of common stock or 9.96% equity interest in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN) (“NTN”). The Company purchased the shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $3.42 per share in the open market, for total gross proceeds of $1,010,095. For further information, see the Schedule 13D filed by the Company on January 29, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $6.05, the shares rose to $6.29 and dropped to $5.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DPW points out that the company has recorded 167.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -920.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.56M shares, DPW reached to a volume of 24880583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DPW stock

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $12 million, or 10.60% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 687,935, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 524,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 360.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 2,128,510 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 414,103 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 280,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,262,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,303 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 414,103 shares during the same period.