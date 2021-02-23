ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] is 87.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATIF] price surged by 12.26 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on February 22, 2021 that ATIF Holdings Limited Establishes Special Purpose Acquisition Company Department To Plan Establishment of SPAC To Fundraise Via IPO To Acquire Company With High Growth Potential.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Group” or “ATIF” ), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, has established a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) Department (the “Department”) and is planning to establish a SPAC in the roles of founder, management team and sponsor. The SPAC will fundraise through initial public offering, then to identify private company with high growth potential as acquisition target. The Group expects to generate substantial returns for its shareholders by establishing SPACs and to fundraise to acquire companies with high growth potential.

SPACs have become a huge hit among U.S. capital market because it enables companies that meet the listing requirements to go public very quickly. The target company will become a public company after the completion of the SPAC acquisition, and that save the target company a lot of tedious procedures in traditional IPO. Acquisition process may be completed as fast as within a few months.

A sum of 64851207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.66M shares. ATIF Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $2.34 and dropped to a low of $1.68 until finishing in the latest session at $1.74.

Guru’s Opinion on ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 124.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ATIF Stock Performance Analysis:

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.85. With this latest performance, ATIF shares gained by 46.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.36 for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0396, while it was recorded at 1.5580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3231 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATIF Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1615.27 and a Gross Margin at -167.55. ATIF Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.49.

Return on Total Capital for ATIF is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.57. Additionally, ATIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] managed to generate an average of -$153,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ATIF Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.70% of ATIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIF stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 137,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 128,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in ATIF stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.18 million in ATIF stock with ownership of nearly 661.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:ATIF] by around 429,329 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 61,982 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIF stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 304,999 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 61,195 shares during the same period.