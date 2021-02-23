Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] is 204.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] gained 0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results After the Close of Markets on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after the close of markets. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information.

Assertio Holdings Inc. represents 119.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.61 million with the latest information. ASRT stock price has been found in the range of $1.04 to $1.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.13M shares, ASRT reached a trading volume of 23823346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ASRT stock

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, ASRT shares gained by 39.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.03 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6548, while it was recorded at 1.1120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7269 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

There are presently around $41 million, or 25.60% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,522,314, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.71 million in ASRT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.34 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -12.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,224,640 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 12,503,948 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,155,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,883,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,751 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,259,152 shares during the same period.