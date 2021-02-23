Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain 73.40% so far this year. What now?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] loss -14.70% or -3.37 points to close at $19.56 with a heavy trading volume of 1637485 shares. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Altimmune To Announce Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will report its full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25th, 2021.

Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

It opened the trading session at $22.57, the shares rose to $22.66 and dropped to $19.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALT points out that the company has recorded -24.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1122.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ALT reached to a volume of 1637485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $28, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10.

Trading performance analysis for ALT stock

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.97. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 51.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1011.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.27, while it was recorded at 22.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.34 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -293.63. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -353.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -35.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$820,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.70 and a Current Ratio set at 34.70.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altimmune Inc. [ALT]

There are presently around $400 million, or 80.30% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 1,884,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.86 million in ALT stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $27.46 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 63.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 6,916,475 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,412,128 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,111,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,440,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,716,206 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,605,327 shares during the same period.