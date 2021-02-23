Agora Inc. [API] Revenue clocked in at $86.70 million, up 99.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Agora Inc. [NASDAQ: API] plunged by -$19.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $91.535 during the day while it closed the day at $78.95. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Agora, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 22, 2021.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on February 22, 2021. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Event title: Agora, Inc. 4Q and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Agora Inc. stock has also loss -25.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, API stock has inclined by 124.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.75% and gained 99.57% year-on date.

The market cap for API stock reached $7.39 billion, with 99.23 million shares outstanding and 17.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, API reached a trading volume of 2600612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agora Inc. [API]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for API shares is $50.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on API stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Agora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Agora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on API stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agora Inc. is set at 10.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for API stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.85.

API stock trade performance evaluation

Agora Inc. [API] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.62. With this latest performance, API shares gained by 72.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for API stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Agora Inc. [API]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.69, while it was recorded at 94.05 for the last single week of trading.

Agora Inc. [API]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agora Inc. [API] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for API. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agora Inc. go to 26.70%.

Agora Inc. [API]: Insider Ownership positions

63 institutional holders increased their position in Agora Inc. [NASDAQ:API] by around 32,189,274 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,686,154 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,904,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,779,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. API stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,416,855 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,559 shares during the same period.