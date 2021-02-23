Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Stock trading around $48.08 per share: What’s Next?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] price surged by 1.67 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Aflac Incorporated to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced that Aflac Incorporated President and Chief Operating Officer Frederick J. Crawford will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The discussion will cover the company’s outlook and strategy in the U.S. and Japanese insurance markets.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at:https://kvgo.com/22nd-annual-financial-services-forum/aflac-incorporated-feb-2021.

A sum of 4752911 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.76M shares. Aflac Incorporated shares reached a high of $48.52 and dropped to a low of $47.525 until finishing in the latest session at $48.08.

The one-year AFL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.52. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $46.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $43 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AFL stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AFL shares from 46 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.42, while it was recorded at 47.14 for the last single week of trading, and 39.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.78. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

AFL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.12%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,998 million, or 60.50% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,888,649, which is approximately -0.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.19 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -3.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 21,876,136 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 29,616,274 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 406,037,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,529,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,594,559 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,587 shares during the same period.