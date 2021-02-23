Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] Stock trading around $0.84 per share: What’s Next?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.84 at the close of the session, down -10.39%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Acasti Pharma Announces Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Events:.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock is now 157.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACST Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9348 and lowest of $0.8301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.22, which means current price is +161.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 52.13M shares, ACST reached a trading volume of 25910660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1857.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08.

How has ACST stock performed recently?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.64. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6077, while it was recorded at 0.9612 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5082 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -198.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Insider trade positions for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.66% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,924,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.64% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 286,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ACST stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.23 million in ACST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 2,484,749 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 258,419 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 847,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,591,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,337,948 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 138,310 shares during the same period.