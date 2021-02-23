9F Inc. [JFU] Stock trading around $2.21 per share: What’s Next?

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] price plunged by -19.45 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on February 23, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JFU, AZN and EH.

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased JFU securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s August 14, 2019 initial public offering; and/or (2) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020.Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021.

A sum of 8919678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.47M shares. 9F Inc. shares reached a high of $2.52 and dropped to a low of $2.15 until finishing in the latest session at $2.21.

Guru’s Opinion on 9F Inc. [JFU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

JFU Stock Performance Analysis:

9F Inc. [JFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, JFU shares gained by 50.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.49, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 9F Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.74. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.67.

Return on Total Capital for JFU is now -30.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9F Inc. [JFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, JFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9F Inc. [JFU] managed to generate an average of -$161,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

JFU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

9F Inc. [JFU] Insider Position Details

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 650,023 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 510,690 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 465,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,626,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,086 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 172,885 shares during the same period.