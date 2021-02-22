Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Is Currently -4.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] closed the trading session at $160.00 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $159.41, while the highest price level was $168.025. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Zoetis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

For Fourth Quarter 2020, Zoetis Reports Revenue of $1.8 Billion, Growing 8%, and Net Income of $359 Million, or $0.75 per Diluted Share, on a Reported Basis.

Reports Adjusted Net Income of $438 Million, or Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.91, for Fourth Quarter 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.32 percent and weekly performance of -2.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ZTS reached to a volume of 3793058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $187.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 61.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ZTS stock trade performance evaluation

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.82, while it was recorded at 165.98 for the last single week of trading, and 154.07 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.99 and a Gross Margin at +66.79. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.39. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $144,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoetis Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.58%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68,696 million, or 95.00% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,720,915, which is approximately 3.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,023,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.11 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly -3.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 753 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 19,697,796 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 22,484,133 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 387,170,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,352,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,325,081 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,227,098 shares during the same period.