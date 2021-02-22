YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $3

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.655 during the day while it closed the day at $4.40. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Ad Hoc YPF Bondholder Committee Led By Dechert LLP And DLA Piper Argentina: Letter Of Support For YPF Exchange Offer For 2021 Notes.

On January 7, 2021, YPF S.A. (“YPF” or the “Company”) launched exchange offers in respect of all seven series of its notes (collectively, the “Exchange Offer”). The Exchange Offer was a highly ambitious effort by the Company to extract concessions from its international creditors. The Ad Hoc YPF Bondholder Committee represented by Dechert LLP and DLA Piper Argentina (the “Dechert Group”) promptly and forcefully provided its feedback to the Company through a letter dated January 10, in which it cited some grave concerns regarding the original offer.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Exchange Offer has since been amended on three occasions – on January 14, January 25, and most recently, February 1 – to incorporate feedback from the Dechert Group as well as other holders of YPF’s notes. Through these amendments, the Exchange Offer and the underlying commercial terms have been significantly improved, bringing the Exchange Offer in-line with market standards. The Steering Committee of the Dechert Group (the “SteerCo”) are encouraged by the Company’s good faith efforts to accommodate the demands of its investor base, and expect that such improvements will go a long way towards convincing international creditors to continue investing in YPF.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock has also loss -4.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YPF stock has declined by -10.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.56% and lost -6.38% year-on date.

The market cap for YPF stock reached $2.97 billion, with 392.53 million shares outstanding and 172.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, YPF reached a trading volume of 1535296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $3.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for YPF Sociedad Anonima stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for YPF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

YPF stock trade performance evaluation

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.17 and a Gross Margin at +16.53. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.12.

Return on Total Capital for YPF is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.48. Additionally, YPF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YPF Sociedad Anonima posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -87.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF Sociedad Anonima go to -6.39%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $274 million, or 16.90% of YPF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 9,446,678, which is approximately -17.372% of the company’s market cap and around 99.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,080,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.95 million in YPF stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $33.78 million in YPF stock with ownership of nearly -6.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:YPF] by around 6,358,677 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,195,114 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 48,676,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,230,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YPF stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,886,637 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,315,226 shares during the same period.