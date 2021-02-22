why Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.50

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.20 during the day while it closed the day at $2.12. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Vertex Energy Regains Full Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)(“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality hydrocarbon products, announced that the Company received a letter on February 2, 2021 from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that Vertex has regained full compliance with the minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

As indicated in the letter, Nasdaq determined that for 10 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of Vertex’s common stock was at or above $1.00 per share. Accordingly, Vertex has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Vertex Energy Inc. stock has also loss -0.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTNR stock has inclined by 341.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 211.76% and gained 197.84% year-on date.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $87.49 million, with 45.56 million shares outstanding and 30.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 2260221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.40, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTNR stock. On July 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for VTNR shares from 3 to 2.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 96.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.29, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 0.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.70 and a Gross Margin at +13.10. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now -3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.51. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$32,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Energy Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $12 million, or 14.60% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,534,326, which is approximately 2.337% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 million in VTNR stocks shares; and TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $1.59 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly -7.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 754,830 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,406,699 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,354,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,516,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 643,222 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,914 shares during the same period.