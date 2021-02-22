why OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.86

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] loss -10.91% on the last trading session, reaching $11.43 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, March 1, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2020 fourth quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Monday, March 1, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

March 1, 2021 Schedule.

OraSure Technologies Inc. represents 71.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $920.34 million with the latest information. OSUR stock price has been found in the range of $11.05 to $12.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, OSUR reached a trading volume of 2911980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $18.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

Trading performance analysis for OSUR stock

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.17. With this latest performance, OSUR shares dropped by -14.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 13.04 for the last single week of trading, and 13.29 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +61.18. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for OSUR is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, OSUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] managed to generate an average of $35,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

There are presently around $792 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,031,726, which is approximately 1.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,964,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.74 million in OSUR stocks shares; and AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $49.25 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 0.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 9,487,797 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 10,666,236 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 49,143,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,297,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,863,509 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,711,709 shares during the same period.