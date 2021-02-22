why JOYY Inc. [YY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $127.63

JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ: YY] slipped around -8.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $127.36 at the close of the session, down -6.03%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Ontario Science Centre counts down to Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars.

JOYY Inc. stock is now 59.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YY Stock saw the intraday high of $139.98 and lowest of $127.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 148.88, which means current price is +63.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, YY reached a trading volume of 2179396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JOYY Inc. [YY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YY shares is $127.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JOYY Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for JOYY Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOYY Inc. is set at 8.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for YY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.86.

How has YY stock performed recently?

JOYY Inc. [YY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, YY shares gained by 40.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.39 for JOYY Inc. [YY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.56, while it was recorded at 137.36 for the last single week of trading, and 84.76 for the last 200 days.

JOYY Inc. [YY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOYY Inc. [YY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.59 and a Gross Margin at +29.62. JOYY Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for YY is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JOYY Inc. [YY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.67. Additionally, YY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JOYY Inc. [YY] managed to generate an average of $53,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.JOYY Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for JOYY Inc. [YY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JOYY Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOYY Inc. go to 3.55%.

Insider trade positions for JOYY Inc. [YY]

There are presently around $5,649 million, or 80.50% of YY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,875,430, which is approximately 39.687% of the company’s market cap and around 1.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,890,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.1 million in YY stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $359.19 million in YY stock with ownership of nearly 476.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JOYY Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ:YY] by around 13,759,175 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 12,858,897 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,732,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,350,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,905,585 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,632,303 shares during the same period.