why Deere & Company [DE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $326.29

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] jumped around 29.75 points on Friday, while shares priced at $330.00 at the close of the session, up 9.91%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Deere Reports First-Quarter Net Income of $1.224 Billion.

-.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

First-quarter net income more than doubles on 23% gain in net sales, reflecting successful execution of new operating strategy.

Deere & Company stock is now 22.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DE Stock saw the intraday high of $335.21 and lowest of $315.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 321.67, which means current price is +25.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 4870062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deere & Company [DE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $326.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $244, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on DE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 9.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33.

How has DE stock performed recently?

Deere & Company [DE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.07 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 288.06, while it was recorded at 314.48 for the last single week of trading, and 219.94 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 360.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $39,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings analysis for Deere & Company [DE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deere & Company posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 22.38%.

Insider trade positions for Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $69,061 million, or 80.40% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,972,786, which is approximately -1.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,066,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.62 billion in DE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.1 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 749 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 13,373,888 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 15,899,440 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 180,002,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,275,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 268 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,873,583 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 769,519 shares during the same period.