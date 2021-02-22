why Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Casa Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CASA] closed the trading session at $10.64 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.51, while the highest price level was $13.15. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Casa Systems Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Full Year Results Exceed Prior Revised Guidance RangeRecord Full Year and Q4 Revenue and Gross ProfitRecord FY and Q4 Wireless Revenue2021 Guidance Reflecting Double-Digit Top-Line and EBITDA Growth.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 72.45 percent and weekly performance of 17.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 106.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 122.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 605.19K shares, CASA reached to a volume of 14631555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CASA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CASA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Casa Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Casa Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casa Systems Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CASA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CASA stock trade performance evaluation

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.44. With this latest performance, CASA shares gained by 31.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.58 for Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.01. Casa Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.31.

Return on Total Capital for CASA is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 381.35. Additionally, CASA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 361.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Casa Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Casa Systems Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CASA.

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $629 million, or 72.10% of CASA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASA stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 34,124,480, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,167,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.7 million in CASA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.79 million in CASA stock with ownership of nearly -0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casa Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Casa Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CASA] by around 2,821,135 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,699,149 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 54,624,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,144,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,279 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 382,044 shares during the same period.