why At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.88

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] closed the trading session at $27.23 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.66, while the highest price level was $27.31. The company report on February 3, 2021 that At Home Resumes Growth Strategy with Four New Locations in February.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced that it has resumed its growth strategy with three new home décor stores opening in Nanuet, NY; Johnstown, CO; and Ocean Township, NJ. In addition, the company will open a new location in San Jose, CA later this month, growing its national footprint to 222 locations in 40 states by the end of February. The company plans to open 12 to 15 stores across the country this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.13 percent and weekly performance of 11.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, HOME reached to a volume of 3453679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about At Home Group Inc. [HOME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOME shares is $24.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for At Home Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for At Home Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for At Home Group Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOME in the course of the last twelve months was 4.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HOME stock trade performance evaluation

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.74. With this latest performance, HOME shares gained by 21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 280.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.53, while it was recorded at 25.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and At Home Group Inc. [HOME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.83 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. At Home Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.71.

Return on Total Capital for HOME is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.59. Additionally, HOME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] managed to generate an average of -$34,097 per employee.At Home Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, At Home Group Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for At Home Group Inc. go to 24.30%.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,651 million, or 92.70% of HOME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOME stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,433,735, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,127,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.61 million in HOME stocks shares; and NORTH PEAK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $119.37 million in HOME stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in At Home Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME] by around 18,283,868 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 10,953,238 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 31,410,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,647,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOME stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,021,068 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,274,041 shares during the same period.