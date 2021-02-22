Wedbush lifts Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CATB] traded at a high on 02/19/21, posting a 11.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.56. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.

Acquisition Includes QLS-215, a Potential Best-in-Class Monoclonal Antibody Inhibitor of Plasma Kallikrein in Preclinical Development for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema.

Company Plans to Use Private Placement Financing Proceeds of $110 Million to Complete IND-Enabling Studies, Phase 1a and Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trials of QLS-215.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7355425 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.75%.

The market cap for CATB stock reached $64.12 million, with 19.43 million shares outstanding and 17.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, CATB reached a trading volume of 7355425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40.

How has CATB stock performed recently?

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, CATB shares gained by 37.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CATB is now -74.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.31. Additionally, CATB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] managed to generate an average of -$973,815 per employee.Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings analysis for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATB.

Insider trade positions for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]

There are presently around $24 million, or 46.00% of CATB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,166,782, which is approximately 4.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 823,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 million in CATB stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.31 million in CATB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CATB] by around 3,252,514 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,636,845 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,026,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,863,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATB stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,276,477 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,111,930 shares during the same period.