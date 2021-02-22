Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: PPSI] loss -7.56% or -0.68 points to close at $8.32 with a heavy trading volume of 2221637 shares. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Pioneer Power Announces New $1.4 Million Distributed Generation Order.

Equipment Will Support Additional Store Locations for Mass-Market Retailer.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer Power” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the manufacture, sale and service of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment, announced that it has been awarded a $1.4 million equipment order for its distributed generation equipment from CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), Pioneer Power’s channel partner. This order represents equipment for additional store locations for one of the nation’s largest mass-market retailers. The original award for a pilot program was awarded to Pioneer Power at the end of 2019.

It opened the trading session at $9.08, the shares rose to $10.2403 and dropped to $8.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PPSI points out that the company has recorded 404.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -824.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, PPSI reached to a volume of 2221637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98.

Trading performance analysis for PPSI stock

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, PPSI shares gained by 37.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 404.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 285.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.27 and a Gross Margin at +4.51. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.48.

Return on Total Capital for PPSI is now -30.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.77. Additionally, PPSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] managed to generate an average of -$126,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.80% of PPSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 52,397, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in PPSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.35 million in PPSI stock with ownership of nearly 0.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:PPSI] by around 193,947 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 732,265 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 648,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPSI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,653 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 727,465 shares during the same period.