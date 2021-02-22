Wall Street Analyst Initiated Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.11 at the close of the session, up 1.00%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Velodyne Lidar to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first pure-play public lidar company, announced that it will report fourth quarter and FY 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, February 25, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss business and financial results.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

What: Velodyne Lidar Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock is now -7.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $21.89 and lowest of $20.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.50, which means current price is +4.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 6920115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $29.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has VLDR stock performed recently?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.70, while it was recorded at 21.53 for the last single week of trading, and 17.70 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $456 million, or 12.50% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,811,457, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 49.20% of the total institutional ownership; PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,577,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.3 million in VLDR stocks shares; and OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $31.88 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly -16.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 16,469,249 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 8,463,122 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,339,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,593,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,720,920 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,526,060 shares during the same period.