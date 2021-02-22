Vertical Research lifts Fluor Corporation [FLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] gained 4.98% on the last trading session, reaching $17.30 price per share at the time. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Fluor Unveils New Strategic Priorities and Goals to Support Building a Better Future.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) unveiled its new strategy to become the preeminent leader of professional and technical solutions at its 2021 Strategy Day called “Building a Better Future.”.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“My top priority since being named Fluor’s CEO has been to work closely with the Board and the management team to develop a strategy that addresses the mega trends that are impacting how we do business,” said David Constable, chief executive officer. “With an emphasis on sustainable outcomes and creating shareholder value, our new strategy leverages our world-class expertise and rewards Fluor for the value we provide while improving our financial position and creating a fit-for-purpose organization.”.

Fluor Corporation represents 140.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.32 billion with the latest information. FLR stock price has been found in the range of $16.61 to $17.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 4967362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $19.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $29 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLR shares from 21 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for FLR stock

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 17.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at -2.96. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.68.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now -14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.92. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of -$33,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluor Corporation posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -162.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -6.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $1,658 million, or 72.60% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,765,027, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,202,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.8 million in FLR stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $120.57 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly -7.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 13,710,946 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 8,814,509 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 73,303,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,828,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,660,147 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,875,694 shares during the same period.