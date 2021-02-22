Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Revenue clocked in at $87.63 billion, up 26.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] price surged by 5.45 percent to reach at $3.7. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Diamond Green Diesel Receives Approval to Begin Construction in Port Arthur Texas.

DGD’s total annual capacity of Renewable Diesel expected to increase to 1.2 billion gallons upon completion.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) (“Darling”) & Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) (“Valero”) –.

A sum of 5783746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. Valero Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $72.15 and dropped to a low of $68.18 until finishing in the latest session at $71.53.

The one-year VLO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.82. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $68.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $50 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $37, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 18.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.18 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.41, while it was recorded at 67.84 for the last single week of trading, and 55.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.43 and a Gross Margin at -1.21. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.19.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now -4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.68.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

VLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 326.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,084 million, or 79.40% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,647,781, which is approximately 11.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,285,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.82 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 5.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 32,060,184 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 31,533,259 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 245,145,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,738,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,010,037 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,682,526 shares during the same period.