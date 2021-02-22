Universal Display Corporation [OLED] moved down -5.21: Why It’s Important

Universal Display Corporation [NASDAQ: OLED] plunged by -$12.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $243.67 during the day while it closed the day at $224.80. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was an unprecedented year. The tremendous and commendable agility and execution focus of everyone at UDC enabled us to continue to build upon our first-mover advantage in the OLED ecosystem and we believe that we are well positioned to emerge an even stronger company when this global health crisis ends,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display. “During the year, we announced long-term agreements with China Star Optoelectronics, achieved record quarterly revenue of $141.5 million in the fourth quarter, celebrated the 20-year anniversary of our strategic partnership with PPG, and established OVJP Corporation to advance the commercialization of our groundbreaking OLED TV manufacturing technology. In addition, we expanded our corporate social responsibility initiatives, and were recognized by Fortune as one of the world’s 100-Fastest Growing Companies and Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.”.

Universal Display Corporation stock has also loss -7.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLED stock has inclined by 5.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.09% and lost -2.18% year-on date.

The market cap for OLED stock reached $11.17 billion, with 47.25 million shares outstanding and 42.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 277.54K shares, OLED reached a trading volume of 1205603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Universal Display Corporation [OLED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLED shares is $232.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLED stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Universal Display Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Universal Display Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on OLED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Display Corporation is set at 9.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLED in the course of the last twelve months was 120.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

OLED stock trade performance evaluation

Universal Display Corporation [OLED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, OLED shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for Universal Display Corporation [OLED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.05, while it was recorded at 237.71 for the last single week of trading, and 192.38 for the last 200 days.

Universal Display Corporation [OLED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Display Corporation [OLED] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.35. Universal Display Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.87.

Return on Total Capital for OLED is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Display Corporation [OLED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.96. Additionally, OLED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Display Corporation [OLED] managed to generate an average of $379,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Universal Display Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Universal Display Corporation [OLED] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Universal Display Corporation posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Universal Display Corporation go to 28.60%.

Universal Display Corporation [OLED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,553 million, or 73.70% of OLED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,943,872, which is approximately 1.994% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,761,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $845.5 million in OLED stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $553.11 million in OLED stock with ownership of nearly 0.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Display Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Display Corporation [NASDAQ:OLED] by around 2,358,862 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 2,080,161 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 29,161,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,600,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLED stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,323 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 390,599 shares during the same period.