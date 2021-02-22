Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Revenue clocked in at $4.47 billion, up 32.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] gained 2.38% or 0.53 points to close at $22.81 with a heavy trading volume of 7010704 shares. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Under Armour Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results; Provides Initial 2021 Outlook.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company’s 2020 restructuring plan and related impairment charges, impairments associated with certain long-lived assets and goodwill and related tax effects, and with respect to certain measures, the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company’s convertible debt, deal-costs and gain associated with the sale of MyFitnessPal and related tax effects. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis.

“Improving brand strength and consistent operational execution delivered better than expected results in the fourth quarter,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “Our global team was exceptionally resilient and disciplined amid a highly challenging year which included the COVID-19 pandemic and for Under Armour, a comprehensive restructuring effort including further operating model refinements.”.

It opened the trading session at $22.64, the shares rose to $23.12 and dropped to $22.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded 128.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -219.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 7010704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $22.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $28, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on UAA stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 19 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 259.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.06 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.70, while it was recorded at 22.45 for the last single week of trading, and 13.29 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.26 and a Gross Margin at +48.27. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.27.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -4.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $3,760 million, or 91.70% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,583,344, which is approximately -1.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,815,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.5 million in UAA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $267.5 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -25.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 30,355,807 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 32,175,976 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 102,299,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,831,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,208,694 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,665,118 shares during the same period.