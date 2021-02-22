Monday, February 22, 2021
TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] stock Resumed by Barclays analyst, price target now $25

By Caleb Clifford

TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] gained 3.85% on the last trading session, reaching $39.92 price per share at the time. The company report on February 19, 2021 that TripAdvisor, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 19, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event.. Investor Network

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 19, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

TripAdvisor Inc. represents 135.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.17 billion with the latest information. TRIP stock price has been found in the range of $38.23 to $40.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 7980417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $27.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for TripAdvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for TripAdvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TRIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TripAdvisor Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09.

Trading performance analysis for TRIP stock

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, TRIP shares gained by 18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.21 for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.13, while it was recorded at 38.22 for the last single week of trading, and 23.96 for the last 200 days.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.19 and a Gross Margin at +70.20. TripAdvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.85.

Return on Total Capital for TRIP is now -20.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.62. Additionally, TRIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TripAdvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TripAdvisor Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TripAdvisor Inc. go to -14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]

There are presently around $4,072 million, or 76.70% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 11,702,908, which is approximately 39.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,259,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.7 million in TRIP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $317.17 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly -3.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TripAdvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 28,008,288 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 18,982,424 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 55,004,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,995,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,014,794 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,804,619 shares during the same period.

