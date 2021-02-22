Tremont Mortgage Trust [TRMT] gain 26.91% so far this year. What now?

Tremont Mortgage Trust [NASDAQ: TRMT] price surged by 10.57 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on February 20, 2021 that Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Income Per Diluted Share of $0.26.

Fourth Quarter Distributable Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.28.

A sum of 1007190 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.23K shares. Tremont Mortgage Trust shares reached a high of $4.8759 and dropped to a low of $4.36 until finishing in the latest session at $4.81.

The one-year TRMT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.25. The average equity rating for TRMT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tremont Mortgage Trust [TRMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Tremont Mortgage Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $5, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TRMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tremont Mortgage Trust is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMT in the course of the last twelve months was 90.31.

TRMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Tremont Mortgage Trust [TRMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, TRMT shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.32 for Tremont Mortgage Trust [TRMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tremont Mortgage Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tremont Mortgage Trust [TRMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.28 and a Gross Margin at +90.58. Tremont Mortgage Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.28.

Return on Total Capital for TRMT is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tremont Mortgage Trust [TRMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.01. Additionally, TRMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

TRMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tremont Mortgage Trust posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMT.

Tremont Mortgage Trust [TRMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 27.00% of TRMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRMT stocks are: ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 109,787, which is approximately -54.494% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 100,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in TRMT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.46 million in TRMT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tremont Mortgage Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Tremont Mortgage Trust [NASDAQ:TRMT] by around 111,686 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 205,481 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 156,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRMT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,200 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 30,000 shares during the same period.