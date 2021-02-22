The Macerich Company [MAC] Revenue clocked in at $833.20 million, up 17.34% YTD: What’s Next?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] closed the trading session at $12.52 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.29, while the highest price level was $12.78. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Macerich Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73006.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.34 percent and weekly performance of -1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, MAC reached to a volume of 5614200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $11.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $8 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

MAC stock trade performance evaluation

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.78, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.57 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,626 million, or 92.80% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,562,964, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,011,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.06 million in MAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $223.16 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 9.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 17,482,031 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 13,253,850 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 99,109,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,845,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,549,540 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,702,944 shares during the same period.