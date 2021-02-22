Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] – find out why.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $52.70 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.8415, while the highest price level was $53.00. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Robbin Mitchell Appointed to Kohl’s Corporation Board of Directors.

New director brings deep retail apparel experience and decades of industry expertise.

Sixth new director added since 2016 as part of ongoing program of Board refreshment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.52 percent and weekly performance of 4.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 169.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 5664770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $47.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $39 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $56, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 20.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.63, while it was recorded at 50.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,030 million, or 92.70% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,917,049, which is approximately -0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,235,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.49 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $472.03 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 49.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 24,879,660 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 23,867,184 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 84,645,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,392,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,159,934 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,937,676 shares during the same period.