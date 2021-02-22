Taoping Inc. [TAOP] gain 147.89% so far this year. What now?

Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ: TAOP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.43%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that TAOP Enters into Consulting Agreement with Great Bay Capital Investment for Blockchain Deployment.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announced that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Great Bay Capital Investment Limited (“Great Bay”).

Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, TAOP engaged Great Bay as a consultant for a two-year term effective February 19, 2021. Great Bay will provide various consulting services including the following:.

Over the last 12 months, TAOP stock rose by 95.59%.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.22 million, with 7.08 million shares outstanding and 6.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 649.60K shares, TAOP stock reached a trading volume of 15106673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taoping Inc. [TAOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taoping Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12.

TAOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.43. With this latest performance, TAOP shares gained by 128.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.20 for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taoping Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taoping Inc. [TAOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.25 and a Gross Margin at +47.87. Taoping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.98.

Return on Total Capital for TAOP is now -18.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.40. Additionally, TAOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] managed to generate an average of -$45,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Taoping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TAOP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taoping Inc. go to 23.00%.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.10% of TAOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAOP stocks are: SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 155,000, which is approximately 25.812% of the company’s market cap and around 39.21% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 68,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in TAOP stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in TAOP stock with ownership of nearly 16.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taoping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ:TAOP] by around 100,518 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,120 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 120,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAOP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,600 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,120 shares during the same period.