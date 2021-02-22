Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] is 128.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sypris Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SYPR] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.5894 during the day while it closed the day at $3.48. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects.

Anchor Field Deepwater Development; Pipeline Emissions Reduction.

Sypris Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced that it has recently received orders for its Tube Turns® D-bolt and Tool-less® specialty closures for use in high-pressure oil and gas applications, including the Anchor Field development project in the Gulf of Mexico and the planned upgrade of a natural gas pipeline system in North America. Production for both awards will begin immediately and are expected to be completed prior to year-end. Terms of the purchases were not disclosed.

Sypris Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 11.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYPR stock has inclined by 152.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 88.11% and gained 128.95% year-on date.

The market cap for SYPR stock reached $66.50 million, with 21.06 million shares outstanding and 10.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 545.50K shares, SYPR reached a trading volume of 1841305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Sypris Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2015, representing the official price target for Sypris Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SYPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sypris Solutions Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

SYPR stock trade performance evaluation

Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54. With this latest performance, SYPR shares gained by 80.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.29 for the last 200 days.

Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.32 and a Gross Margin at +11.24. Sypris Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for SYPR is now -13.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.40. Additionally, SYPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] managed to generate an average of -$6,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Sypris Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sypris Solutions Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sypris Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

Sypris Solutions Inc. [SYPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.90% of SYPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,090,932, which is approximately 28.283% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 139,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in SYPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.44 million in SYPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sypris Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Sypris Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SYPR] by around 423,298 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 59,941 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,207,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,690,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYPR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,159 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 53,952 shares during the same period.