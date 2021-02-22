State Street Corporation [STT] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $77

State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.36%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that State Street Corporation Declares First-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock, payable on April 12, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

About State Street Corporation.

Over the last 12 months, STT stock dropped by -7.65%. The one-year State Street Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.79. The average equity rating for STT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.38 billion, with 352.97 million shares outstanding and 351.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, STT stock reached a trading volume of 5675292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on State Street Corporation [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $87.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for State Street Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $77 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for State Street Corporation stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for STT shares from 74 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corporation is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 339.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.80.

STT Stock Performance Analysis:

State Street Corporation [STT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, STT shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for State Street Corporation [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.69, while it was recorded at 74.15 for the last single week of trading, and 66.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into State Street Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corporation [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.42. State Street Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.03.

Return on Total Capital for STT is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, State Street Corporation [STT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.94. Additionally, STT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.12.

STT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, State Street Corporation posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corporation go to 15.22%.

State Street Corporation [STT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,297 million, or 99.30% of STT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,084,054, which is approximately 1.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,702,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in STT stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.46 billion in STT stock with ownership of nearly -0.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in State Street Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in State Street Corporation [NYSE:STT] by around 17,104,441 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 18,104,816 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 288,680,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,890,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STT stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,583,679 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,524 shares during the same period.