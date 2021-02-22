Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Stock trading around $1.16 per share: What’s Next?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.77%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Staffing 360 Solutions Improves Balance Sheet, Reduces Debt by 55%, Anticipates Reporting Increased Fourth Quarter Revenue.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, discussed its improved balance sheet and previewed fourth quarter revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Improved Balance SheetAs previously announced on February 12, 2021, the Company raised approx. $19.7 million (approx. $18 million net) in a public offering of 21,855,280 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.90 per share.

Over the last 12 months, STAF stock rose by 45.24%. The average equity rating for STAF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.00 million, with 8.78 million shares outstanding and 8.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, STAF stock reached a trading volume of 5890078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

STAF Stock Performance Analysis:

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77. With this latest performance, STAF shares gained by 26.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9465, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8658 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.28. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$18,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.01.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

STAF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAF.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 236,728, which is approximately 127.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, holding 71,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83000.0 in STAF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $37000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 159,690 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 66,045 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 191,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,086 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,333 shares during the same period.