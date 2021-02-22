Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] Is Currently -6.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE: RBA] loss -6.94% or -3.96 points to close at $53.13 with a heavy trading volume of 2246952 shares. The company report on February 21, 2021 that Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation – EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS – February 20, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $56.23, the shares rose to $56.85 and dropped to $52.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RBA points out that the company has recorded -15.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -104.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 654.91K shares, RBA reached to a volume of 2246952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $69.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBA in the course of the last twelve months was 41.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for RBA stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, RBA shares dropped by -15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.46 for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.28, while it was recorded at 56.61 for the last single week of trading, and 56.27 for the last 200 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.55 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.35.

Return on Total Capital for RBA is now 16.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.03. Additionally, RBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] managed to generate an average of $87,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]

There are presently around $4,673 million, or 84.90% of RBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBA stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 10,746,364, which is approximately -1.721% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,259,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.7 million in RBA stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $332.48 million in RBA stock with ownership of nearly 0.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE:RBA] by around 6,525,172 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 6,547,138 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 74,876,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,948,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,528,293 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 662,977 shares during the same period.