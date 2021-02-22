Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] Stock trading around $9.63 per share: What’s Next?

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] price plunged by -5.12 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Deloitte to acquire The Working Group Inc. to enhance digital and cloud transformation.

Deloitte is acquiring digital consulting firm, The Working Group Inc. (“TWG”), to aid its mid-market and large clients in digital and cloud transformation, and bolster Deloitte’s global digital strategy. Founded in Toronto in 2002, TWG is a recognized market leader in designing and developing modern applications and data platforms. Laser focused on helping companies become fluent digital organizations, TWG builds and improves their clients’ digital products, experiences, and culture.

“We’re excited to welcome TWG into the fold, not only because of their recognized brand and seasoned leaders – but also their strong reputation combined with their focus on the mid-market and large clients – as well as their commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Anthony Viel, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Canada. “This addition is a key differentiator for our firm, and a major win for our clients who will truly benefit from enhanced product and data capabilities. Likewise, TWG’s culture of problem solving and creating mutual value fits seamlessly into Deloitte’s client-centric approach, and together, we will help our clients transform at scale.”.

A sum of 1052603 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 724.96K shares. Ribbon Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $10.3592 and dropped to a low of $9.615 until finishing in the latest session at $9.63.

The one-year RBBN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.9. The average equity rating for RBBN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ribbon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $3.50, while National Securities kept a Neutral rating on RBBN stock. On October 31, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RBBN shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBBN in the course of the last twelve months was 33.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, RBBN shares gained by 36.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.22. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for RBBN is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.04. Additionally, RBBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ribbon Communications Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $979 million, or 68.60% of RBBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBBN stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 50,259,493, which is approximately 0.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 8,381,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.72 million in RBBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58.89 million in RBBN stock with ownership of nearly 7.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ribbon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:RBBN] by around 8,586,995 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 1,976,783 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 91,068,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,632,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBBN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,092,740 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 962,338 shares during the same period.