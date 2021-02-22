Renren Inc. [RENN] moved up 33.54: Why It’s Important

Renren Inc. [NYSE: RENN] jumped around 2.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.75 at the close of the session, up 33.54%. The company report on December 31, 2020 that Renren Announces Unaudited First Half 2020 Financial Results.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) (“Renren” or the “Company”), which operates a premium used auto business in China through its subsidiary Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) (“Kaixin”) as well as several U.S.-based SaaS businesses, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

First Half of 2020 Highlights.

Renren Inc. stock is now 125.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RENN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.84 and lowest of $8.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.70, which means current price is +136.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 229.22K shares, RENN reached a trading volume of 2094145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Renren Inc. [RENN]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Renren Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2013. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2012, representing the official price target for Renren Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Sell rating on RENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renren Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has RENN stock performed recently?

Renren Inc. [RENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.06. With this latest performance, RENN shares gained by 84.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 369.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 590.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.89 for Renren Inc. [RENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 9.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Renren Inc. [RENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renren Inc. [RENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.72 and a Gross Margin at +0.83. Renren Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.61.

Return on Total Capital for RENN is now -50.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renren Inc. [RENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.49. Additionally, RENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renren Inc. [RENN] managed to generate an average of -$62,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Renren Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Renren Inc. [RENN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.70% of RENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RENN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 273,253, which is approximately 102.659% of the company’s market cap and around 49.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 13,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in RENN stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $59000.0 in RENN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renren Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Renren Inc. [NYSE:RENN] by around 160,353 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,401 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 135,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RENN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,105 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.