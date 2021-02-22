Redfin Corporation [RDFN] Is Currently 11.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ: RDFN] price surged by 11.92 percent to reach at $10.29. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Housing Market Stayed Hot in January as Home Prices Rose 14% and Sales Surged 20%.

Supply couldn’t keep up with demand as new listings of homes for sale fell 6% from a year earlier and the number of homes on the market was down 24% to an all-time low.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — The national median home-sale price rose 14% year over year to $330,500 in January, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks an annual gain just shy of the largest increase seen since 2013, which was 14.5% in July 2013. Closed home sales were up 20% from a year earlier, and pending sales were up 37% while new listings fell 6%.

A sum of 2487141 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. Redfin Corporation shares reached a high of $96.8099 and dropped to a low of $88.00 until finishing in the latest session at $96.59.

The one-year RDFN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -50.08. The average equity rating for RDFN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Redfin Corporation [RDFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDFN shares is $64.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Redfin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $54 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Redfin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redfin Corporation is set at 5.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48.

RDFN Stock Performance Analysis:

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, RDFN shares gained by 24.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.62, while it was recorded at 91.03 for the last single week of trading, and 50.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Redfin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redfin Corporation [RDFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.48. Redfin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDFN is now -16.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.39. Additionally, RDFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] managed to generate an average of -$23,928 per employee.Redfin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

RDFN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redfin Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redfin Corporation go to 5.00%.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,387 million, or 86.90% of RDFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,964,285, which is approximately 10.51% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 8,983,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $867.69 million in RDFN stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $832.27 million in RDFN stock with ownership of nearly 2.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redfin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN] by around 10,941,442 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,116,899 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 65,768,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,826,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDFN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,791,951 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,112,351 shares during the same period.