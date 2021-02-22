Quidel Corporation [QDEL] is 1.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ: QDEL] traded at a low on 02/19/21, posting a -13.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $182.59. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Quidel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2510049 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quidel Corporation stands at 5.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.46%.

The market cap for QDEL stock reached $8.84 billion, with 42.22 million shares outstanding and 37.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 846.25K shares, QDEL reached a trading volume of 2510049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quidel Corporation [QDEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QDEL shares is $265.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QDEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Quidel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $120 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Quidel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on QDEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quidel Corporation is set at 14.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for QDEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for QDEL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has QDEL stock performed recently?

Quidel Corporation [QDEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.42. With this latest performance, QDEL shares dropped by -14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QDEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Quidel Corporation [QDEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.37, while it was recorded at 212.08 for the last single week of trading, and 214.17 for the last 200 days.

Quidel Corporation [QDEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quidel Corporation [QDEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.12 and a Gross Margin at +81.17. Quidel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.76.

Return on Total Capital for QDEL is now 100.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 77.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 85.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 56.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, QDEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quidel Corporation [QDEL] managed to generate an average of $591,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Quidel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Quidel Corporation [QDEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quidel Corporation posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QDEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quidel Corporation go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for Quidel Corporation [QDEL]

There are presently around $6,231 million, or 84.20% of QDEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QDEL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,261,838, which is approximately 0.593% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,604,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $658.15 million in QDEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $641.05 million in QDEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quidel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ:QDEL] by around 3,036,848 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 4,287,213 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 26,800,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,124,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QDEL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,373 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 972,131 shares during the same period.