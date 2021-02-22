One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] gain 107.00% so far this year. What now?

One Stop Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.20%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that OSS to Present at the Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference on January 19-20, 2021.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at the Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference being held virtually on January 19-20, 2021. A video preview of the conference is available here.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, and CFO John Morrison are scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 19 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time (8:15 a.m. Pacific). The 20-minute presentation will be followed by a 20-minute question and answer session hosted by a Noble equity research analyst.

Over the last 12 months, OSS stock rose by 207.81%. The one-year One Stop Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -65.6. The average equity rating for OSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.22 million, with 16.59 million shares outstanding and 11.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 445.28K shares, OSS stock reached a trading volume of 1230134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for One Stop Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for One Stop Systems Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

OSS Stock Performance Analysis:

One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.20. With this latest performance, OSS shares gained by 94.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 253.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.75 for One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into One Stop Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.28. One Stop Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.54.

Return on Total Capital for OSS is now 3.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, OSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] managed to generate an average of -$7,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.One Stop Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

OSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, One Stop Systems Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSS.

One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39 million, or 30.80% of OSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSS stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 974,255, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 746,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 million in OSS stocks shares; and PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $5.98 million in OSS stock with ownership of nearly -9.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in One Stop Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in One Stop Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:OSS] by around 509,239 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 224,510 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,952,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,686,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 450,442 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8 shares during the same period.