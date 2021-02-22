Monday, February 22, 2021
NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGAC] moved up 7.24: Why It’s Important

By Edison Baldwin

NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: NGAC] closed the trading session at $13.18 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.75, while the highest price level was $13.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 936.74K shares, NGAC reached to a volume of 5134757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.65

NGAC stock trade performance evaluation

NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.19 for NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGAC], while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGAC]: Insider Ownership positions

42 institutional holders increased their position in NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ:NGAC] by around 16,102,654 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,102,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGAC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,102,654 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

