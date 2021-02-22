MOGU Inc. [MOGU] Is Currently -11.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MOGU Inc. [NYSE: MOGU] slipped around -0.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.80 at the close of the session, down -11.95%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that MOGU to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 25, 2021.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the “Company”), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

MOGU’s management will host an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

MOGU Inc. stock is now 29.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOGU Stock saw the intraday high of $3.23 and lowest of $2.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.85, which means current price is +40.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 537.46K shares, MOGU reached a trading volume of 1682932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MOGU Inc. [MOGU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOGU shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOGU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MOGU Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for MOGU Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MOGU Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOGU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has MOGU stock performed recently?

MOGU Inc. [MOGU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, MOGU shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

MOGU Inc. [MOGU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MOGU Inc. [MOGU] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. MOGU Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -266.20.

Return on Total Capital for MOGU is now -22.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MOGU Inc. [MOGU] managed to generate an average of -$351,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.MOGU Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MOGU Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOGU.

Insider trade positions for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]

Positions in MOGU Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in MOGU Inc. [NYSE:MOGU] by around 272,211 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 3,390,498 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 21,049,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,712,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,611 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,358,304 shares during the same period.