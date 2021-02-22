Maxim Group slashes price target on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] – find out why.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.82%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, announced the closing of its bought deal offering of 1,644,000 shares of its common stock, which included 204,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $6.25, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $10.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, GOVX stock rose by 88.89%. The one-year GeoVax Labs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.32 million, with 6.04 million shares outstanding and 3.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, GOVX stock reached a trading volume of 1275991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 51.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -201.76. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -201.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$395,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.20% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 56,380, which is approximately -76.572% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELCH & FORBES LLC, holding 27,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in GOVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 78,508 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 314,738 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 257,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,758 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 130,464 shares during the same period.