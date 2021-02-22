Market cap of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] reaches 21.94B – now what?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [NYSE: WST] closed the trading session at $281.55 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $279.33, while the highest price level was $298.25. The company report on February 18, 2021 that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen.. Investor Network

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.62 percent and weekly performance of -3.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 491.44K shares, WST reached to a volume of 1055940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WST shares is $306.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WST stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WST shares from 145 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is set at 7.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for WST in the course of the last twelve months was 93.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

WST stock trade performance evaluation

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, WST shares dropped by -7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 288.47, while it was recorded at 292.38 for the last single week of trading, and 264.39 for the last 200 days.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.76. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Total Capital for WST is now 20.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.76. Additionally, WST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. go to 22.60%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,145 million, or 95.70% of WST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,289,370, which is approximately -3.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,290,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in WST stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.3 billion in WST stock with ownership of nearly 3.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [NYSE:WST] by around 4,762,579 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 4,397,889 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 58,839,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,999,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WST stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,956 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 722,236 shares during the same period.