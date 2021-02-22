Market cap of Roku Inc. [ROKU] reaches 57.50B – now what?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 3.16% or 14.32 points to close at $467.31 with a heavy trading volume of 7685532 shares. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Roku Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) released fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

It opened the trading session at $462.03, the shares rose to $472.8261 and dropped to $442.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded 217.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -702.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 7685532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $353.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $380 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $475, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ROKU stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 375 to 460.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 22.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.28.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 390.62, while it was recorded at 463.13 for the last single week of trading, and 226.57 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.32. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $37,767 million, or 73.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,686,337, which is approximately 8.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,005,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.99 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 2.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 10,638,322 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 11,432,403 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 58,746,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,816,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,019,777 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,071,751 shares during the same period.