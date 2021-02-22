Market cap of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 150.80M – now what?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.80 during the day while it closed the day at $2.70. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Wins Annual Influential Brand and Outstanding Live Broadcast Enterprise.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, announced that the Company, through its industry-leading brand Likeshuo, was presented with the Annual Influential Brand and Outstanding Live Broadcast Enterprise awards on January 28, 2021 by Taobao Education (xue.taobao.com), an online interactive classroom platform of Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Taobao Education awards the Annual Influential Brand Award to companies with best customer reviews, sales performance and brand trustworthiness on its platform, and honors companies for content innovation and helping consumers make decisions efficiently with the Outstanding Live Broadcast Enterprise Award. In recognition of its high-quality products and the strong support from consumers, Likeshuo won these two awards from Taobao Education.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock has also loss -1.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, METX stock has declined by -18.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.90% and gained 35.00% year-on date.

The market cap for METX stock reached $150.80 million, with 53.29 million shares outstanding and 13.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 1636988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46.

METX stock trade performance evaluation

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, METX shares gained by 39.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.00% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 520,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.56% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in METX stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $0.32 million in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,027,868 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,755 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 317,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,350,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,419 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,677 shares during the same period.