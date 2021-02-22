Market cap of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] reaches 2.12B – now what?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] closed the trading session at $24.83 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.58, while the highest price level was $25.84. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Bloomin’ Brands Reports Strengthening Q1 2021 Sales Trends.

Generating Strong Cash Flow with Enhanced Liquidity Position.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Announces 2020 Q4 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.86 percent and weekly performance of 6.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 102.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, BLMN reached to a volume of 4900381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $17 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on BLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 413.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 167.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, BLMN shares gained by 10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.33 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.72, while it was recorded at 23.38 for the last single week of trading, and 15.38 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.66 and a Gross Margin at +5.36. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.01.

Return on Total Capital for BLMN is now -4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9,459.52. Additionally, BLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,459.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 98.95.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to 4.24%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,188 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,529,919, which is approximately 5.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,388,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.12 million in BLMN stocks shares; and JANA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $99.35 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly -29.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 16,939,641 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 12,828,442 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,355,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,123,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,050,830 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,404 shares during the same period.