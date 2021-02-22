Market Analysts see VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] jumped around 0.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.96 at the close of the session, up 3.10%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

– Establishes Guidance for Full Year 2021 -.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted share basis unless otherwise stated.

VICI Properties Inc. stock is now 9.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $28.16 and lowest of $27.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.75, which means current price is +14.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 6385293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.99, while it was recorded at 27.37 for the last single week of trading, and 23.30 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.81 and a Gross Margin at +96.97. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.06. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $15,857 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,549,332, which is approximately 18.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 55,106,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 6.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 55,488,915 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 66,534,034 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 445,091,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,114,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,019,049 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,293,956 shares during the same period.