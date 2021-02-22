Market Analysts see Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ: VERO] traded at a high on 02/19/21, posting a 16.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.33. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Venus Concept Inc. to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on February 17th.

Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that management will participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2365363 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Venus Concept Inc. stands at 13.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.11%.

The market cap for VERO stock reached $149.08 million, with 40.47 million shares outstanding and 21.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, VERO reached a trading volume of 2365363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERO shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Venus Concept Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Venus Concept Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VERO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venus Concept Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has VERO stock performed recently?

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.98. With this latest performance, VERO shares gained by 38.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.43. Venus Concept Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERO is now -21.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.04. Additionally, VERO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] managed to generate an average of -$77,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Venus Concept Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Venus Concept Inc. posted -1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -161.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERO.

Insider trade positions for Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]

There are presently around $63 million, or 58.70% of VERO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERO stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 12,417,856, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.0 million in VERO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.04 million in VERO stock with ownership of nearly 12.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Venus Concept Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ:VERO] by around 3,215,204 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 115,804 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 15,488,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,819,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,983,624 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 300 shares during the same period.