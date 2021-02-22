Market Analysts see Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gaining to $19.50. Time to buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] price surged by 1.14 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Takeda Receives Prestigious EURORDIS 2021 Black Pearl Award for Patient Engagement.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) Takeda has been announced the winner of the EURORDIS 2021 Award for Patient Engagement in recognition of the company’s unwavering commitment to rare disease patients and its comprehensive partnerships with the rare disease patient community.

The annual EURORDIS Black Pearl awards ceremony is a celebration of achievements and exceptional work in this space and is held every February marking Rare Disease Day. Giles Platford, President Europe and Canada, will receive the award on behalf of Takeda during the virtual awards ceremony on 24 February 2021.

A sum of 5106235 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares reached a high of $17.67 and dropped to a low of $17.415 until finishing in the latest session at $17.67.

The one-year TAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.97. The average equity rating for TAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $22.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41.

TAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 17.55 for the last single week of trading, and 18.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.19 and a Gross Margin at +54.37. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $931,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

TAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 14,883,154 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 12,292,831 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 82,821,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,997,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,312,504 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,816,322 shares during the same period.