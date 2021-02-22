Market Analysts see Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] price plunged by -4.89 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on February 13, 2021 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and Annual Meeting Date.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global surgical implant company, announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on May 4, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Central Time. Holders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on March 15, 2021, the record date, are entitled to notice of and to vote upon matters considered at the Annual Meeting.

To be timely, pursuant to the Company’s Bylaws and Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, any notice of business or nominations with respect to the Annual Meeting must be received by no later than 5:00 P.M. Central Time on February 22, 2021. Any such stockholder proposal must be submitted and must comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s Bylaws.

A sum of 1772511 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.69 and dropped to a low of $2.50 until finishing in the latest session at $2.53.

Guru’s Opinion on Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

SRGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.60. With this latest performance, SRGA shares gained by 24.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surgalign Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +55.49. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.63.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.18. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$226,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SRGA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113 million, or 52.60% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,423,408, which is approximately 2.755% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,920,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.45 million in SRGA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $12.43 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 3,979,217 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,973,315 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,585,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,538,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,169,713 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,395,768 shares during the same period.