Market Analysts see Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE: HASI] closed the trading session at $62.02 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.0536, while the highest price level was $65.90. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Hannon Armstrong Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Dividend Increase, and New Guidance.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Financial Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.22 percent and weekly performance of 0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 755.63K shares, HASI reached to a volume of 1764503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $63.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on HASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91.

HASI stock trade performance evaluation

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, HASI shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.85, while it was recorded at 60.39 for the last single week of trading, and 44.53 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.45 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.09.

Return on Total Capital for HASI is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.91. Additionally, HASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. go to 3.00%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,762 million, or 90.90% of HASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,428,314, which is approximately 32.757% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,356,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.22 million in HASI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $318.86 million in HASI stock with ownership of nearly -27.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE:HASI] by around 8,512,556 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 6,317,080 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 45,829,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,658,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HASI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,035,407 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,510,419 shares during the same period.