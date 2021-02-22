Market Analysts see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] gaining to $112. Time to buy?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] loss -11.98% or -14.02 points to close at $103.04 with a heavy trading volume of 2119191 shares. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Emergent BioSolutions Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

Reports record fourth quarter and year to date 2020 performance, in line with prior guidance.

Reaffirms full year 2021 forecast.

It opened the trading session at $106.98, the shares rose to $110.00 and dropped to $102.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBS points out that the company has recorded -21.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -122.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 553.03K shares, EBS reached to a volume of 2119191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $113.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EBS stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EBS shares from 86 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for EBS stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.82. With this latest performance, EBS shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.52, while it was recorded at 118.21 for the last single week of trading, and 97.46 for the last 200 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.79 and a Gross Margin at +64.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.62.

Return on Total Capital for EBS is now 23.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.75. Additionally, EBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] managed to generate an average of $138,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. go to 9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]

There are presently around $4,506 million, or 87.10% of EBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,276,948, which is approximately 3.299% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,790,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $493.62 million in EBS stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $330.9 million in EBS stock with ownership of nearly 9.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE:EBS] by around 5,704,250 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 4,662,822 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 33,368,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,735,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,381,355 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,275 shares during the same period.